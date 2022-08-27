SportsFource Extra Week One

By Amber Salas
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - High school football is back in action and teams all across Siouxland gave their all on the field.

Results:

Colome 26 Gayville-Volin 20 F

Tri County NE 42 Lyons-Decatur NE 0 F

Douglas County West 26 West Pt-Beemer 7 F

Viborg-Hurley 52 Garretson 0 F

EP-Jefferson 55 Baltic 0 F

Carroll 28 Denison-Schleswig 0 F

Omaha Roncalli Catholic 30 Wayne 0 F

FD St. Edmond 50 Ar-We-Va 0 F

Algona 39 Emmetsburg 27 F

Alta-Aurelia 28 West Monona 0 F

Battle Creek 14 Archbishop Bergan 13 F

Central Lyon/GLR 52 BH/RV 7 F

SC East 35 Bishop Heelan 3 F

MMC/RU 38 Cherokee 22 F

Norfolk 38 Columbus 7 F

Dakota Valley 15 Vermillion 3 F

Gehlen Catholic 21 Unity Christian 13 F

Laurel-Conc/Cole. 46 Guardian Angels CC 25 F

West Sioux 38 H-M-S 18 F

Remsen St. Marys 42 Harris-Lake Park 7 F

Wynot 28 Hartington 20 F

Hartington CC 50 Tekamah-Herman 8 F

Woodbury Central 41 Hinton 13 F

Howells-Dodge 50 Neligh-Oakdale 12 F

GT/RA 40 Kingsley-Pierson 38 F

Ponca 29 Logan View-SS 25 F

Wisner-Pilger 52 Lutheran N’east 18 F

MOC-FV 42 Sibley-Ocheyedan 0 F

Westwood 41 MVAO/COU 18 F

St. Paul 42 O’Neill 6 F

Norfolk Catholic 37 Oakland-Craig 12 F

Osmond 20 Boyd County 6 F

Pierce 38 Wahoo 7 F

Plainview 30 Wakefield 28 F

Randolph 58 Walthill 0F

OABCIG 47 Ridge View 0 F

Boyer Valley 42 River Valley 6 F

SC West 40 Des Moines Lincoln 7 F

Le Mars 17 Sgt. Bluff-Luton 14 F

Sioux Center 14 Sheldon 6 F

South O’Brien 32 Sioux Central 0 F

Spirit Lake 27 Spencer 16 F

Estherville-LC 35 Storm Lake 0 F

Crofton 42 Summerland 20 F

Wausa 32 St. Marys 20 F

Western Christian 21 West Lyon 7 F

Bloomfield 52 Winside 16 F

Yankton 45 Mitchell 6 F

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of ambulance response.
SCPD: 2-year-old in critical condition after incident involving above-ground pool
Tayvon Davis in Woodbury County Court.
Sioux City man sentenced to life in prison for death of toddler
The entrance to the Hard Rock Casino in Sioux City is seen in a photo taken Friday.
Iowa Gaming Commission approves sale of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City
Audit turns up questionable spending at Emmetsburg Community Schools
Bernie Scolaro, left, sworn into the Sioux City Community School Board.
Sioux City School Board fills vacant seat

Latest News

Dayton Harrell hops up for a catch against South Sioux City
Stars shoot past Cardinals in week one
Dayton Harrell rises to make a catch in the Stars victory over South Sioux City
NORTH V SOUTH SIOUX CITY
A Dordt player punts it away during a walk through.
Defenders belief may be key to success in 2022
Huskers Head Coach Scott Frost gave an update after practice Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, and said...
Huskers in Ireland: Frost says team ‘dialed in and ready to play’