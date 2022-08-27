SportsFource Extra Week One

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - High school football is back in action and teams all across Siouxland gave their all on the field.

Results:

Colome 26 Gayville-Volin 20 F

Tri County NE 42 Lyons-Decatur NE 0 F

Douglas County West 26 West Pt-Beemer 7 F

Viborg-Hurley 52 Garretson 0 F

EP-Jefferson 55 Baltic 0 F

Carroll 28 Denison-Schleswig 0 F

Omaha Roncalli Catholic 30 Wayne 0 F

FD St. Edmond 50 Ar-We-Va 0 F

Algona 39 Emmetsburg 27 F

Alta-Aurelia 28 West Monona 0 F

Battle Creek 14 Archbishop Bergan 13 F

Central Lyon/GLR 52 BH/RV 7 F

SC East 35 Bishop Heelan 3 F

MMC/RU 38 Cherokee 22 F

Norfolk 38 Columbus 7 F

Dakota Valley 15 Vermillion 3 F

Gehlen Catholic 21 Unity Christian 13 F

Laurel-Conc/Cole. 46 Guardian Angels CC 25 F

West Sioux 38 H-M-S 18 F

Remsen St. Marys 42 Harris-Lake Park 7 F

Wynot 28 Hartington 20 F

Hartington CC 50 Tekamah-Herman 8 F

Woodbury Central 41 Hinton 13 F

Howells-Dodge 50 Neligh-Oakdale 12 F

GT/RA 40 Kingsley-Pierson 38 F

Ponca 29 Logan View-SS 25 F

Wisner-Pilger 52 Lutheran N’east 18 F

MOC-FV 42 Sibley-Ocheyedan 0 F

Westwood 41 MVAO/COU 18 F

St. Paul 42 O’Neill 6 F

Norfolk Catholic 37 Oakland-Craig 12 F

Osmond 20 Boyd County 6 F

Pierce 38 Wahoo 7 F

Plainview 30 Wakefield 28 F

Randolph 58 Walthill 0F

OABCIG 47 Ridge View 0 F

Boyer Valley 42 River Valley 6 F

SC West 40 Des Moines Lincoln 7 F

Le Mars 17 Sgt. Bluff-Luton 14 F

Sioux Center 14 Sheldon 6 F

South O’Brien 32 Sioux Central 0 F

Spirit Lake 27 Spencer 16 F

Estherville-LC 35 Storm Lake 0 F

Crofton 42 Summerland 20 F

Wausa 32 St. Marys 20 F

Western Christian 21 West Lyon 7 F

Bloomfield 52 Winside 16 F

Yankton 45 Mitchell 6 F

