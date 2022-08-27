SportsFource Extra Week One
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - High school football is back in action and teams all across Siouxland gave their all on the field.
Results:
Colome 26 Gayville-Volin 20 F
Tri County NE 42 Lyons-Decatur NE 0 F
Douglas County West 26 West Pt-Beemer 7 F
Viborg-Hurley 52 Garretson 0 F
EP-Jefferson 55 Baltic 0 F
Carroll 28 Denison-Schleswig 0 F
Omaha Roncalli Catholic 30 Wayne 0 F
FD St. Edmond 50 Ar-We-Va 0 F
Algona 39 Emmetsburg 27 F
Alta-Aurelia 28 West Monona 0 F
Battle Creek 14 Archbishop Bergan 13 F
Central Lyon/GLR 52 BH/RV 7 F
SC East 35 Bishop Heelan 3 F
MMC/RU 38 Cherokee 22 F
Norfolk 38 Columbus 7 F
Dakota Valley 15 Vermillion 3 F
Gehlen Catholic 21 Unity Christian 13 F
Laurel-Conc/Cole. 46 Guardian Angels CC 25 F
West Sioux 38 H-M-S 18 F
Remsen St. Marys 42 Harris-Lake Park 7 F
Wynot 28 Hartington 20 F
Hartington CC 50 Tekamah-Herman 8 F
Woodbury Central 41 Hinton 13 F
Howells-Dodge 50 Neligh-Oakdale 12 F
GT/RA 40 Kingsley-Pierson 38 F
Ponca 29 Logan View-SS 25 F
Wisner-Pilger 52 Lutheran N’east 18 F
MOC-FV 42 Sibley-Ocheyedan 0 F
Westwood 41 MVAO/COU 18 F
St. Paul 42 O’Neill 6 F
Norfolk Catholic 37 Oakland-Craig 12 F
Osmond 20 Boyd County 6 F
Pierce 38 Wahoo 7 F
Plainview 30 Wakefield 28 F
Randolph 58 Walthill 0F
OABCIG 47 Ridge View 0 F
Boyer Valley 42 River Valley 6 F
SC West 40 Des Moines Lincoln 7 F
Le Mars 17 Sgt. Bluff-Luton 14 F
Sioux Center 14 Sheldon 6 F
South O’Brien 32 Sioux Central 0 F
Spirit Lake 27 Spencer 16 F
Estherville-LC 35 Storm Lake 0 F
Crofton 42 Summerland 20 F
Wausa 32 St. Marys 20 F
Western Christian 21 West Lyon 7 F
Bloomfield 52 Winside 16 F
Yankton 45 Mitchell 6 F
