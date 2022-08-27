Storms develop across Siouxland Saturday afternoon

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - To start off our weekend in Siouxland we have welcomed seasonal temperatures and storm chances. Throughout this afternoon showers and thunderstorms will make their way across central and eastern Siouxland with highs in the mid 80s and a southwest wind between 10 and 20 miles per hour. Portions of eastern Siouxland are in a Marginal and Slight risk of severe storms throughout the rest of the day today. If severe storms do develop the primary threats will be strong and gusty winds, large sized hail, and in the far eastern portions of the region a spin up tornado cannot be ruled out.

Tonight, storms will exit our viewing area before midnight leaving us with cloudy skies as Sunday approaches. Overnight lows will get to the mid 60s with a southeastern wind between 10 and 20 miles per hour. Gusts up to 30 miles per hour will be possible overnight tonight.

Sunday sunshine will return for the first part of the day. Highs are expected to warm to the low 90s with heat index values between 100 and 105 degrees across Siouxland. The strong winds will stick with us from the southeast between 10 and 20 miles per hour. By Sunday afternoon there is a slight chance we see some showers and thunderstorms develop as well.

A calm and seasonal weather pattern looks to set in as the work week approaches.

To find out more information about our 10-day forecast be sure to tune in to News 4 at 6 and 10 this evening!

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.