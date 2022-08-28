Briar Cliff falls to Waldorf 42-24 in season opener

By Amber Salas
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -GPAC football is back and the Briar Cliff Chargers kicked off the season Saturday night as they hosted the Waldorf Warriors.

The Chargers went 3-8 last season but are confident in their key returners to bring the heat this year.

Waldorf got ahead early in the 2nd quarter as quarterback Jordan Cooper dropped back and scrambled around just looking to find someone open. He finds a wide open Seth Oakes who takes it all the way into the end zone to put the Warriors up 28-14 Waldorf.

Chargers would look to make some moves to respond. Luke Davies finds Spencer George on a completion that’s good for a Briar Cliff first down.

The Chargers would add three more right before halftime. Jonathan Branner’s field goal was good making it 28-17 with 9 seconds to go in the second quarter. Waldorf would go into halftime with the lead.

The Warriors would put it away at the start of the fourth quarter. Taye Buchanan takes it in for the Warriors to add another touchdown.

Waldorf walks away with the win 42-24.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rescue crews free farmer trapped in grain bin
Northern Iowa farmer spent evening trapped in a grain bin
The entrance to the Hard Rock Casino in Sioux City is seen in a photo taken Friday.
Iowa Gaming Commission approves sale of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City
The Western Christian Wolfpack pump each other up before running onto the field for week one
SportsFource Extra Week One
An 8-year-old found a prehistoric shark tooth while on vacation in South Carolina.
‘Find of a lifetime’: 8-year-old discovers giant prehistoric shark tooth
File photo of ambulance response.
SCPD: 2-year-old in critical condition after incident involving above-ground pool

Latest News

The Chargers gather around for a team huddle during a timeout
Chargers start volleyball season by hosting Charger Invite
The Western Christian Wolfpack pump each other up before running onto the field for week one
SportsFource Extra Week One
Dayton Harrell hops up for a catch against South Sioux City
Stars shoot past Cardinals in week one
Dayton Harrell rises to make a catch in the Stars victory over South Sioux City
NORTH V SOUTH SIOUX CITY