Briar Cliff falls to Waldorf 42-24 in season opener

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -GPAC football is back and the Briar Cliff Chargers kicked off the season Saturday night as they hosted the Waldorf Warriors.

The Chargers went 3-8 last season but are confident in their key returners to bring the heat this year.

Waldorf got ahead early in the 2nd quarter as quarterback Jordan Cooper dropped back and scrambled around just looking to find someone open. He finds a wide open Seth Oakes who takes it all the way into the end zone to put the Warriors up 28-14 Waldorf.

Chargers would look to make some moves to respond. Luke Davies finds Spencer George on a completion that’s good for a Briar Cliff first down.

The Chargers would add three more right before halftime. Jonathan Branner’s field goal was good making it 28-17 with 9 seconds to go in the second quarter. Waldorf would go into halftime with the lead.

The Warriors would put it away at the start of the fourth quarter. Taye Buchanan takes it in for the Warriors to add another touchdown.

Waldorf walks away with the win 42-24.

