Farm near Primghar, IA damaged by severe storms for the second time this year

By Nick Reis
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PRIMGHAR, IA (KTIV) - A local farm near Primghar, Iowa is cleaning up and assessing damages after Saturday night’s severe storms ravaged two of their buildings.

Both the shed and the cattle building at C&L Farms Inc. were completely destroyed by the heavy rains and near 70 mile-per-hour winds we saw Saturday in parts of Siouxland.

C&L Farms president Darryl Triplett says he was in his home when he saw the storms roll in. He said the rain and wind picked up quickly, and he saw the roof get blown off of the top of of the shed as he was heading to the basement for shelter.

The destruction comes just months after his shed was destroyed and rebuilt following the derecho that took place in early May.

“You know, just seems kind of ironic to me that it would hit the same place two times,” said Triplett. “Sometimes people go a lifetime and never have anything like that, and just getting hit twice in a pretty short timeframe is kinda crazy to me. But that’s mother nature.”

No one was injured in the storms.

Triplett says while getting supplies for rebuilding could be tough, he’s hoping that, with the help of insurance and local members of the community, they can have the damage fixed by the winter.

Photos courtesy of KTIV viewers Katie Triplett and Loren Flaugh

