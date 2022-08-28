LeMars Police Department gives out free helmets to cyclists

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Every year almost a thousand people across the country die from bicycle related injuries, a number that could be a lot less if more people wore a helmet.

For folks in LeMars, police gave out free helmets this afternoon in partnership with the Plymouth County Cyclist Bike Club.

The club paid for the helmets and donated them to people who didn’t have one or for others who may have needed a replacement.

“In my many years of riding a bike I have seen helmets that have been damaged because of bike accidents, and when you see a crack or scuff marks on a helmet, if they’re not wearing that helmet that would more than likely be on someone’s head,” said Eddie Mckee, the Plymouth County Cyclist Bike Club President.

The LeMars Police department was happy to lend a helping hand in getting this safety equipment out to community members hoping that by doing so... people are better protected from major injury which in turn is a bonus for local officers.

“Sometimes they’re not comfortable and don’t look that great, but all in all they will save a big injury down the road, and that’s why we’re out here just trying to promote that safety,” said Steve Konz of the LeMars Police Department.

Only a half an hour into the event they had given out close to 15 helmets. The police department and cycling club used today’s event to remind anyone who hops on a bike to put safety first.

