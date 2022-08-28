MTV VMAs ready to host, honor some of music’s biggest acts

FILE - A statue of the MTV Moon Person appears on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards...
FILE - A statue of the MTV Moon Person appears on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York on Aug. 20, 2018.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The MTV Video Music Awards are back Sunday with some of the biggest names in music vying for the network’s fabled Moon Person statue.

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow and Kendrick Lamar are tied for leading nominees with seven apiece. Harlow and Lil Nas X’s collaboration “Industry Baby” propelled their nominations, landing them in competition for artist of the year along with Drake, Bad Bunny, Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles and Lizzo.

Closely behind are Harry Styles and Doja Cat, who received six nominations apiece, while Sheeran, Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd each have five.

Harlow is pulling double duty, joining LL Cool J and Nicki Minaj as the show’s emcees. The VMAs are being being held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, and will air beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern.

Minaj will perform hits from throughout her career and accept the show’s video vanguard award, which MTV has said she’s receiving for her artistry, barrier-breaking hip-hop and status as a global superstar. The honor is named after Michael Jackson.

Eminem, Snoop Dogg, the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Bad Bunny are also set to perform

Madonna, who is the most awarded artist in MTV history with 20 wins, becomes the only artist to receive a nomination in each of the VMAs’ five decades. She earned her 69th nomination for her 14th studio album “Madame X.”

Lamar returns to the VMAs as a nominee for the first time since 2018, with nods for best hip-hop, direction, visual effects, editing, and a category known as video for good, while his songs “family ties” and “N95″ are competing for best cinematography.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rescue crews free farmer trapped in grain bin
Northern Iowa farmer spent evening trapped in a grain bin
The entrance to the Hard Rock Casino in Sioux City is seen in a photo taken Friday.
Iowa Gaming Commission approves sale of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City
Kevin Miller
Lincoln man serving life sentence for gruesome killing of wife dies in custody
The Western Christian Wolfpack pump each other up before running onto the field for week one
SportsFource Extra Week One
An 8-year-old found a prehistoric shark tooth while on vacation in South Carolina.
‘Find of a lifetime’: 8-year-old discovers giant prehistoric shark tooth

Latest News

A Mississippi mayor urged residents to flee ahead of rising floodwaters.
Flooding looms large again in Mississippi’s capital city
In this Friday, March 17, 2017, file photo, a sign advertises a program that allows food stamp...
SNAP, EBT outages reported across the country
Detroit police look over a homicide scene on Wyoming Avenue, near the corner of Seven Mile...
Detroit police search for gunman in fatal ‘random’ shootings
A hotel in Hawaii narrowly avoiding giving $130,000 to a scammer, according to police.
Employee narrowly avoids scam which would have cost hotel $130,000, officials say
Primghar storm damage