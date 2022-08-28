Slight chance of storms overnight before a calm and seasonal weather pattern sets in

*Portions of Central and Eastern Siouxland Remain in a Marginal Risk for Severe Weather Sunday*
By Hailey Barrus
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After thunderstorms moved through portions of Siouxland Saturday evening, we have cleared the skies for our Sunday afternoon across the KTIV viewing area. Highs this afternoon are expected to reach the low 90s, with heat index values approaching 100 degrees. The wind is coming primarily from the south today between 10 and 20 miles per hour. If you are going outdoors this afternoon hold onto your hat, wind gusts could reach 30 miles per hour in some areas!

Tonight, there is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms across central and eastern Siouxland. If storms do develop they could get strong with the primary threat being strong and damaging winds. Apart from the isolated storms, most of the region will stay mostly cloudy overnight tonight with lows in the low to mid 60s with a southwestern wind between 5 and 10 miles per hour.

To start the work week Monday, there is a slight chance of rain and thundershowers in the morning, but by the afternoon you can expect a nice clearing to take place with plenty of sunshine overhead and highs in the mid 80s.

After Monday a calm and seasonal weather pattern sets in for the remainder of the week with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the mid 80s.

For the latest on the storm chances and a complete look at our 10-day forecast be sure to tune in to News 4 at 5 and 10 this evening!

