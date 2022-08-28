Storms damage farm near Primghar for the second time this year

Primghar, Iowa (KTIV) Storms struck twice this year at Triplett farms south of Primghar, Iowa. Darryl Triplett’s large machine shed was damaged again Saturday afternoon when strong gusty winds blew the roof across Highway 59.

The shed was being rebuilt from damage caused by a May 10th storm. Equipment inside of the building was damaged but not destroyed according to one family member.

A half-a-mile east, a cattle building owned by Darryl, Drew, Brennen and their wives was also being rebuilt from the May storm when yesterday’s storms caused more damage. The building houses 1000 cattle and no injuries were reported. We’ll have more on the storm damage tonight on Channel 4 News at Five and Ten.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.