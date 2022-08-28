Storms damage farm near Primghar for the second time this year

The Triplett family deals with storm damage for a second time this year.
The Triplett family deals with storm damage for a second time this year.(Loren Flaugh)
By Mark Haggar
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Primghar, Iowa (KTIV) Storms struck twice this year at Triplett farms south of Primghar, Iowa. Darryl Triplett’s large machine shed was damaged again Saturday afternoon when strong gusty winds blew the roof across Highway 59.

The shed was being rebuilt from damage caused by a May 10th storm. Equipment inside of the building was damaged but not destroyed according to one family member.

A half-a-mile east, a cattle building owned by Darryl, Drew, Brennen and their wives was also being rebuilt from the May storm when yesterday’s storms caused more damage. The building houses 1000 cattle and no injuries were reported. We’ll have more on the storm damage tonight on Channel 4 News at Five and Ten.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rescue crews free farmer trapped in grain bin
Northern Iowa farmer spent evening trapped in a grain bin
The entrance to the Hard Rock Casino in Sioux City is seen in a photo taken Friday.
Iowa Gaming Commission approves sale of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City
The Western Christian Wolfpack pump each other up before running onto the field for week one
SportsFource Extra Week One
An 8-year-old found a prehistoric shark tooth while on vacation in South Carolina.
‘Find of a lifetime’: 8-year-old discovers giant prehistoric shark tooth
Kevin Miller
Lincoln man serving life sentence for gruesome killing of wife dies in custody

Latest News

Robin Ahrens, a resident of a multi-room renting facility, reacts to a fatal shooting at the...
Police: Houston tenant kills 3 others, set fire to lure them
A Mickey Mantle baseball card is displayed at Heritage Auctions in Dallas, on July 21, 2022. A...
Mickey Mantle card breaks record, as sports memorabilia soar
Briar Cliff Falls in Season Opener 42-24
Chargers start volleyball season by hosting Chargers Invite