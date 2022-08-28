USD Yotes finish Coyote Invitational with a five set battle against Mizzou

The Coyotes enjoy a celebratory hug after a big kill for the point.
The Coyotes enjoy a celebratory hug after a big kill for the point.(KTIV)
By Amber Salas
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERMILLION, SD (KTIV) - This weekend has been one full of volleyball, with several college teams kicking off their seasons in tournaments and invitationals.

One of those being the USD Coyotes who hosted the Coyote Invitational over the course of the weekend. On Sunday afternoon, the Yotes took on the Mizzou Tigers for the final game of the weekend.

South Dakota opened the season playing at home for the first time ever. It all started on Friday with a tough test against #4 Louisville where the Coyotes fell 3 sets to 0.

USD had a series sweep on Saturday where they took down Northern Kentucky 3 sets to 0.

Sunday was a chance for redemption as the Yotes took on the Missouri Tigers who swept USD just two years ago at the NCAA tournament. It was a back and forth 5 set battle, but the Yotes walked away winning 3 sets to 2.

With the win over Missouri, head coach Leanne Williamson is now the all-time career wins leader at South Dakota.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rescue crews free farmer trapped in grain bin
Northern Iowa farmer spent evening trapped in a grain bin
The entrance to the Hard Rock Casino in Sioux City is seen in a photo taken Friday.
Iowa Gaming Commission approves sale of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City
Kevin Miller
Lincoln man serving life sentence for gruesome killing of wife dies in custody
The Western Christian Wolfpack pump each other up before running onto the field for week one
SportsFource Extra Week One
An 8-year-old found a prehistoric shark tooth while on vacation in South Carolina.
‘Find of a lifetime’: 8-year-old discovers giant prehistoric shark tooth

Latest News

The Briar Cliff Chargers gather around for one last huddle before taking the field in their...
Briar Cliff falls to Waldorf 42-24 in season opener
The Chargers gather around for a team huddle during a timeout
Chargers start volleyball season by hosting Charger Invite
The Western Christian Wolfpack pump each other up before running onto the field for week one
SportsFource Extra Week One
Dayton Harrell hops up for a catch against South Sioux City
Stars shoot past Cardinals in week one