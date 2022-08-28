USD Yotes finish Coyote Invitational with a five set battle against Mizzou

VERMILLION, SD (KTIV) - This weekend has been one full of volleyball, with several college teams kicking off their seasons in tournaments and invitationals.

One of those being the USD Coyotes who hosted the Coyote Invitational over the course of the weekend. On Sunday afternoon, the Yotes took on the Mizzou Tigers for the final game of the weekend.

South Dakota opened the season playing at home for the first time ever. It all started on Friday with a tough test against #4 Louisville where the Coyotes fell 3 sets to 0.

USD had a series sweep on Saturday where they took down Northern Kentucky 3 sets to 0.

Sunday was a chance for redemption as the Yotes took on the Missouri Tigers who swept USD just two years ago at the NCAA tournament. It was a back and forth 5 set battle, but the Yotes walked away winning 3 sets to 2.

With the win over Missouri, head coach Leanne Williamson is now the all-time career wins leader at South Dakota.

