17-year-old National Guard soldier dies after collapsing during training, officials say

Pvt. Alyssa Cahoon died in the hospital surrounded by family after she collapsed during...
Pvt. Alyssa Cahoon died in the hospital surrounded by family after she collapsed during training. (1st Battalion 34th Regiment)(1LT Boyd, 1-34 INF REG.)
By Nevin Smith and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - A 17-year-old soldier in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard died in the hospital after a training session, according to officials.

WIS reports Pvt. Alyssa Cahoon was taken to a hospital in Fort Jackson after she collapsed during training on Aug. 20.

In a Facebook post, the 1st Battalion 34th Regiment said Cahoon died surrounded by her family.

Patrick R. Michaelis, an official with the U.S. Army Training Center and Fort Jackson, said they are providing comfort and assistance to anyone connected to Cahoon or the situation.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the family members and teammates of the deceased soldier,” he said.

The cause of her death is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a woman in her mid-30s told employees at Casey’s General Store in Cannon Falls,...
Woman abducted by stranger seeks help at convenience store
Kevin Miller
Lincoln man serving life sentence for gruesome killing of wife dies in custody
Rescue crews free farmer trapped in grain bin
Northern Iowa farmer spent evening trapped in a grain bin
Two boys, ages 2 and 4, were killed in a mobile home fire in Irvington, Alabama.
Mom saves toddler but loses 2 other kids to house fire
FILE - This is a display of Conagra Brands Reddi Wip at a Walmart. The whipped cream chargers...
Buying canned whipped cream will now require ID in New York

Latest News

Northeast Nebraska veterinary clinic doing its part to limit stray cat population
Storm Lake public schools hoping to implement phase II of expansion plan after September bond vote
Norfolk voters to decide fate of $68M bond issue this November
Eastern Kentucky natives Halfway to Hazard, Tyler Booth and Taylor Austin Dye will join T....
LIVE: ‘Appalachia Rises: Come Hell or High Water’ flood relief telethon partners with Gray TV stations
Police seen in Leeds chasing a reckless driver.
Police: Report of reckless driving in Leeds ends in arrest