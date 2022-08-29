Around Siouxland: Quasquicentennial Celebration

By KTIV Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 4:08 PM CDT
CUSHING, Iowa (KTIV) - A northwest Iowa church is celebrating a major milestone soon, their quasquicentennial celebration!

In other words, the church is celebrating its 125th anniversary.

On Sept. 17, the celebration kicks off at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Cushing, Iowa. It goes from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The celebration will include live music, a petting zoo, old-fashioned food and more.

To learn more about the celebration, follow this link.

