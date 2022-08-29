Around Siouxland: Quasquicentennial Celebration

CUSHING, Iowa (KTIV) - A northwest Iowa church is celebrating a major milestone soon, their quasquicentennial celebration!

In other words, the church is celebrating its 125th anniversary.

On Sept. 17, the celebration kicks off at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Cushing, Iowa. It goes from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The celebration will include live music, a petting zoo, old-fashioned food and more.

