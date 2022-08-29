Cooler nights to briefly return to the forecast

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A cold front that moved through Sunday night started to bring less humidity to the area today and it’s setting us up with a very quiet weather pattern.

Skies will stay clear tonight and temperatures will drop off very nicely with lows in the low 50s.

Sunshine will dominate the region again on Tuesday and highs will stay close to average as we get into the low 80s.

We’ll have another pleasantly cool night Tuesday night with lows in the in the mid 50s before warmer weather starts to move back in.

In fact, highs could be back into the upper 80s by Wednesday already with a few clouds moving in.

Thursday and Friday will top out close to 90 degrees as our dry weather pattern continues.

Do we have any chances of rain in our 10-day forecast? I’ll take a closer look coming up tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

