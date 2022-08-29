Missouri man dies after being struck by his own boat

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — A Missouri man died after being thrown from the boat he was riding in and struck by the same boat in the Lake of the Ozarks.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. near the 13-mile mark of the main channel, according to the Kansas City Star.

The 2019 Sylvan Pontoon boat that 29-year-od Daniel Cortez was riding in hit a wake and overturned. Cortez was ejected from the boat, and then the boat struck him. Cortez, of Kansas City, was pronounced dead at the scene.