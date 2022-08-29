Mostly sunny conditions this afternoon

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Currently, we are sitting in the 70s across the region with some lingering showers moving through parts of Siouxland this afternoon. This will start to clear out as we head into the afternoon into overnight hours with wind from the northwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

For today, we will climb into the low 80s across the region as a cold front pushes through. The lingering clouds and showers will move out once we reach the noon hour. This afternoon we will see clear and sunny skies with our wind from the northwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour gusting up to 25 miles per hour.

Tonight, our overnight lows will stay below average with low 50s and even upper 40s for our northern counties of Siouxland with wind from the northwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour and gusting up to 20 miles per hour. We will stay clear throughout the night with no rain expected.

Tomorrow we will be sunny, dry, and nice with highs in the 80s once again with wind coming in from the northwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

The rest of the week is looking dry with highs in the 80s and low 90s.

I'll have the latest coming up in my full forecast on News 4 at Noon!

