Nebraska death row inmate dies in custody

We had other people tell the us this. Thanks for letting us know.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 5:18 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Nebraska death row inmate died Monday at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution.

Patrick Schroeder, 45, was convicted on a first-degree murder charge for the death of his cellmate Terry Berry in 2017.

At this point, the cause of death has not been determined and a grand jury will investigate.

Schroeder didn’t challenge the prosecution’s death penalty case saying he wanted to be put to death for his crimes.

He added that he strangled Berry for being too talkative. The victim was serving time for forgery and assault and was just months from being released

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a woman in her mid-30s told employees at Casey’s General Store in Cannon Falls,...
Woman abducted by stranger seeks help at convenience store
Two boys, ages 2 and 4, were killed in a mobile home fire in Irvington, Alabama.
Mom saves toddler but loses 2 other kids to house fire
The two-inch steel cylinders can be sold individually or in packs as refills to recharge...
Buying whipped cream chargers will now require ID in New York
Family and friends have identified a man who was killed after a vehicle struck him while he was...
Teacher killed in hit-and-run leaves wife, 10 children behind
Police seen in Leeds chasing a reckless driver.
Police: Report of reckless driving in Leeds ends in arrest

Latest News

Crews were working on the LEC on Tuesday.
Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center opening delayed
Iowa town asks: Where did we put our time capsule?
SoHo Kitchen
‘Restaurant Week: Lunch Edition’ begins in Downtown Sioux City
SoHo Kitchen
Restaurant Week: Lunch Edition back in Downtown Sioux City
The Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center is under construction.
Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center delayed