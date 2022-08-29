Nebraska death row inmate dies in custody

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Nebraska death row inmate died Monday at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution.

Patrick Schroeder, 45, was convicted on a first-degree murder charge for the death of his cellmate Terry Berry in 2017.

At this point, the cause of death has not been determined and a grand jury will investigate.

Schroeder didn’t challenge the prosecution’s death penalty case saying he wanted to be put to death for his crimes.

He added that he strangled Berry for being too talkative. The victim was serving time for forgery and assault and was just months from being released

