No injuries after a shooting on Pierce Street; Sioux City police looking for suspect

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Police are still searching for a suspect after a shooting Monday in Sioux City.

The Sioux City Police Department says at about 11:45 they got reports of a shooting in the 1000-block of Pierce Street.

When officers got to the scene, they found an unharmed man that was identified as the victim.

The initial investigation suggests the victim was confronted by an unknown man and the two of them got into a verbal argument. During the argument, police say the unknown man got out a handgun and a shot was fired. The bullet missed the victim.

The suspect was seen leaving the area in a lighter-colored SUV. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the SCPD at 279-6960 or Crime Stoppers at 285-TIPS (8477).

