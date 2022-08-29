Norfolk voters to decide fate of $68M bond issue this November

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - This November, voters in Norfolk, Nebraska, will see a $68 million bond issue on the ballot.

If the bond passes, the money will go towards several different projects throughout the city.

For example, the community improvement program is focused on public safety, renovation, and expansion. With it, the Norfolk Police Division would have more space in their building, and several streets would receive maintenance.

The other focus is on parks and recreation.

“That would do some major renovations and upgrade to Ta-Ha-Zouka Park which is one of the city’s oldest parks on the south edge of town. And it would also create a new competition pool in the community and also an indoor aquatics center,” said Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning.

The funding for the projects would be added to local taxes. The current city sales tax sits at 1.5-percent and would rise to 2 percent if the bond passes.

“With that half percent dedicated just to these projects over the next twenty years, so we would have the term of the next twenty years to finance these projects,” said Mayor Moenning.

The mayor believes these projects represent an investment in the growth of Norfolk. He also said it’s in the voters’ hands to make the decision for themselves.

