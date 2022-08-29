Northeast Nebraska veterinarian clinic doing its part to limit stray cat population

MADISON, Neb. (KTIV) - The Madison County Veterinary Clinic in Madison Nebraska is doing its part in limiting the stray cat population.

The Barn Cat program is designed for outside and feral cats to be spayed and neutered.

Every Thursday, they see around 30 cats that they fix for a discounted price. Initially, the program started small, but as word got around about the program, they have seen tremendous growth.

They saw people come from all over the state, the farthest traveler was from Broken Bow, Nebraska. The most rewarding part of the program is being able to lend a helping hand to those in the community.

“You know when you have an overpopulation of stray cats you have cats that are roaming free that have kittens. Like Amazon here, she was a stray kitten that ended up at the shelter and she was unfortunately hit by a car and so was her litter mate, and her litter mate didn’t survive. And so, by spaying and neutering these outside and feral cats, we can prevent things like that from happening to kittens like Amazon,” said Dr. Kathleen Ritzmann, veterinarian & owner of Madison Vet Clinic.

The program also gives them a rabies vaccine and an ear tip that indicates they’ve been fixed.

To learn more about the program, follow this link.

