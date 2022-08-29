Northeast Nebraska veterinarian clinic doing its part to limit stray cat population

Madison County Veterinary Clinic
Madison County Veterinary Clinic(KTIV)
By Ervin Dohmen
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Neb. (KTIV) - The Madison County Veterinary Clinic in Madison Nebraska is doing its part in limiting the stray cat population.

The Barn Cat program is designed for outside and feral cats to be spayed and neutered.

Every Thursday, they see around 30 cats that they fix for a discounted price. Initially, the program started small, but as word got around about the program, they have seen tremendous growth.

They saw people come from all over the state, the farthest traveler was from Broken Bow, Nebraska. The most rewarding part of the program is being able to lend a helping hand to those in the community.

“You know when you have an overpopulation of stray cats you have cats that are roaming free that have kittens. Like Amazon here, she was a stray kitten that ended up at the shelter and she was unfortunately hit by a car and so was her litter mate, and her litter mate didn’t survive. And so, by spaying and neutering these outside and feral cats, we can prevent things like that from happening to kittens like Amazon,” said Dr. Kathleen Ritzmann, veterinarian & owner of Madison Vet Clinic.

The program also gives them a rabies vaccine and an ear tip that indicates they’ve been fixed.

To learn more about the program, follow this link.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a woman in her mid-30s told employees at Casey’s General Store in Cannon Falls,...
Woman abducted by stranger seeks help at convenience store
Kevin Miller
Lincoln man serving life sentence for gruesome killing of wife dies in custody
Rescue crews free farmer trapped in grain bin
Northern Iowa farmer spent evening trapped in a grain bin
Two boys, ages 2 and 4, were killed in a mobile home fire in Irvington, Alabama.
Mom saves toddler but loses 2 other kids to house fire
FILE - This is a display of Conagra Brands Reddi Wip at a Walmart. The whipped cream chargers...
Buying canned whipped cream will now require ID in New York

Latest News

A shot of the inside of Storm Lake's new Early Elementary School building.
Storm Lake public schools hoping to implement phase II of expansion plan after September bond vote
Norfolk Police Division
Norfolk voters to decide fate of $68M bond issue this November
18-year-old Celeste Burgess, of Norfolk, appeared in Madison County court, Monday, for a...
Teen charged in northeast Nebraska abortion case appears in court
The Siouxland Soup Kitchen has canceled its plan to construct a new building next to the...
Siouxland Soup Kitchen cancels plans for new building