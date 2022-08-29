Police: Report of reckless driving in Leeds ends in arrest

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Police say a reckless driver was taken into custody Monday afternoon in the Leeds area of Sioux City.

Sioux City police say at 2:15 p.m. they got reports of an intoxicated man driving in the city. Police were unable to apprehend but got another report at 4:15 p.m. of a reckless driver in Leeds who was driving into some yards.

Police confronted the driver and he took off. Officers chased the driver into a dead end on Central Street and apprehended them.

No major damage or injuries were reported during this incident. The driver was charged with driving while intoxicated.

