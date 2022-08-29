Showers & storms moving through Siouxland this morning

Currently, we are sitting in the 60s across the region with some showers and storms moving through southern parts of Siouxland this morning. Nothing severe, and not expecting anything severe as a cold front is moving through the region. Expect more showers to pop up throughout Siouxland this morning.(KTIV)
By Jacob Howard
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 5:13 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Currently, we are sitting in the 60s across the region with some showers and storms moving through southern parts of Siouxland this morning. Nothing severe, and not expecting anything severe as a cold front is moving through the region. Expect more showers to pop up throughout Siouxland this morning.

For today, we will climb into the low 80s across the region as a cold front pushes through. The scattered showers and storms will move out once we reach the noon hour. Expect morning showers with mostly cloudy skies, but this afternoon we will are going to see clear and sunny skies with our wind from the northwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour and gust up to 25 miles per hour.

Tonight, our overnight lows will stay below average with low 50s and even upper 40s for our northern counties of Siouxland with wind from the northwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour and gusting up to 20 miles per hour. We will stay clear throughout the night with no rain expected.

The rest of the week is looking dry with highs in the 80s and low 90s.

I’ll have the latest coming up in my full forecast on News 4 Today!

