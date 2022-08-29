Sioux County man sentenced for sex crime involving minor
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) - A northwest Iowa man, who pleaded guilty to a sex crime involving a minor, has been sentenced in Sioux County court.
Officials say 63-year-old Michael Schiefen, of Hawarden, was sentenced Monday to “an indeterminate term of incarceration not to exceed five years in prison,” according to a release from the Sioux County Attorney’s office.
Authorities began looking into the case in May when a family member notified police that Schiefen had touched a minor inappropriately.
Police later learned Schiefen had previously been found guilty of indecent contact with a child in 1999 but had subsequently been released from the sex offender registry.
