Siouxland Soup Kitchen cancels plans for new building

The Siouxland Soup Kitchen has canceled its plan to construct a new building next to the...
The Siouxland Soup Kitchen has canceled its plan to construct a new building next to the Warming Shelter.(Facebook: Siouxland Soup Kitchen)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Sioux City soup kitchen has canceled its plans for building a new structure meant to help with the rising number of diners served.

On Facebook, Siouxland Soup Kitchen announced they could not afford to construct a new building next to the Warming Shelter at this time. The reason they gave was because the bids came back too high for their nonprofit organization to afford.

Right now, the organization is looking to see if it can renovate its current building to give more dining space. The reason Siouxland Soup Kitchen wanted to make a new building was to accommodate the rising number of people they have coming in for food.

Those looking to donate to the Siouxland Soup Kitchen can do so here.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a woman in her mid-30s told employees at Casey’s General Store in Cannon Falls,...
Woman abducted by stranger seeks help at convenience store
Kevin Miller
Lincoln man serving life sentence for gruesome killing of wife dies in custody
Rescue crews free farmer trapped in grain bin
Northern Iowa farmer spent evening trapped in a grain bin
Two boys, ages 2 and 4, were killed in a mobile home fire in Irvington, Alabama.
Mom saves toddler but loses 2 other kids to house fire
FILE - This is a display of Conagra Brands Reddi Wip at a Walmart. The whipped cream chargers...
Buying canned whipped cream will now require ID in New York

Latest News

A shot of the inside of Storm Lake's new Early Elementary School building.
Storm Lake public schools hoping to implement phase II of expansion plan after September bond vote
Madison County Veterinary Clinic
Northeast Nebraska veterinarian clinic doing its part to limit stray cat population
Norfolk Police Division
Norfolk voters to decide fate of $68M bond issue this November
18-year-old Celeste Burgess, of Norfolk, appeared in Madison County court, Monday, for a...
Teen charged in northeast Nebraska abortion case appears in court