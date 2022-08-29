Siouxland Soup Kitchen cancels plans for new building

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Sioux City soup kitchen has canceled its plans for building a new structure meant to help with the rising number of diners served.

On Facebook, Siouxland Soup Kitchen announced they could not afford to construct a new building next to the Warming Shelter at this time. The reason they gave was because the bids came back too high for their nonprofit organization to afford.

Right now, the organization is looking to see if it can renovate its current building to give more dining space. The reason Siouxland Soup Kitchen wanted to make a new building was to accommodate the rising number of people they have coming in for food.

Those looking to donate to the Siouxland Soup Kitchen can do so here.

