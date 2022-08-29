Storm Lake public schools hoping to implement phase II of expansion plan after September bond vote

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - The Storm Lake Community School District is asking residents to get out and vote this September on a new bond that will help add space to their school buildings.

If the bond is passed, it will kick off Phase II of the district’s three-phase plan.

Phase I kicked off in 2019 when residents voted to approve a nearly $15 million bond. That money was used to build Storm Lake’s new Early Elementary School Building.

The building includes 14 kindergarten classrooms, a cafeteria, gym, music room, media center and STEM learning center. Workers in the school district say the response to the first Phase has been largely positive.

“Phase I′s been really, really successful,” said Jeff Tollefson, Chief Operating Officer for the Storm Lake Community School District. “We’ve really had no negative feedback from parents. The students love it. So we’ve been really happy with Phase I. Which leads us to now, we need to address the capacity issues because we are bursting at the seams. We’re one of the few districts, really, that are growing.”

Storm Lake’s elementary school currently houses grades 1-4, while the middle school holds grades 5-8. The plan for Phase II is to build an additional wing in the Early Elementary school with 12 classrooms for first-grade students. This would allow 5th graders to move into the regular elementary school, with the middle school then holding grades 6th, 7th and 8th grades only.

With the district’s enrollment continuing to rise, this will play a big role in giving students adequate learning space.

“Right now, our middle school is 5th, 6th, 7th and 8th grade, and if there is a day in the spring where it rains and they can’t have track practice outside, those kids are literally running through the hallways,” said Erika Dierking, Vice President of the Storm Lake School Board. “You have to look left and right before you can get through there after school. So, it’ll just make it so there’s less kids in each building so that they can spread out a little bit and not feel so crowded.”

Unlike Phase I, Phase II will come without any rise in property tax rates for storm lake citizens. Tollefson says that they instead plan to raise the debt service tax rate from $2.45 to $2.70. The district will then lower other levies to help offset the increase, so that residents don’t see any change on their monthly tax bills.

If Phase II gets passed by voters, the district will then turn its attention to the final phase, Phase III. This includes adding an additional pre-k wing to the early elementary school building.

Tollefson says that with the facilities that the building includes, it should have no problem housing 3 grade levels.

