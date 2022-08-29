Woman abducted by stranger seeks help at convenience store

Police say the suspect, a 25-year-old man, is being held on a number of felony charges. (WCCO, MDOT, CNN)
By WCCO Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 3:20 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CANNON FALLS, Minn. (WCCO) - Employees at a Minnesota convenience store are being credited with foiling a kidnapping after police say a woman was taken by a stranger.

Police say a woman in her mid-30s entered Casey’s General Store in Cannon Falls, Minnesota, around 11 a.m. Saturday. She told employees she had just escaped after she was abducted by a man in the Twin Cities.

Shortly after Casey’s employees helped the woman, responding officers found the suspect, and a chase ensued. At one point, the suspect crashed into a pursuing squad car. He was eventually arrested in Faribault.

“I’m glad that she came here to this place because we’re like a small unit in Cannon Falls and the type of people you’d want to go to for help,” said Chasy Grams, Casey’s customer and Cannon Falls resident.

Police haven’t revealed details about the alleged abduction but said the suspect, a 25-year-old man from Minneapolis, was a stranger to the victim, and the victim was not physically hurt.

The victim says she got into the suspect’s vehicle in downtown Minneapolis, expecting him to drive her to a different location. Instead, she says he drove around the metro area and would not let her go.

Casey’s employees say the woman and her mother later came back to thank them for their help.

“I think humans have such a wonderful capacity to help each other. We all want to step up and do that, given the opportunity in our hearts... But for people to have the bravery to do it in the moment is spectacular,” said Julie Kean, who stopped at Casey’s while passing through Cannon Falls.

Police say the suspect was booked into the Goodhue County Jail. He is being held on a number of felony charges.

Copyright 2022 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

