UPDATE: Yankton’s Meridian Bridge reopened after temporarily closure

YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Meridian Bridge in Yankton has reopened after it was temporarily closed over safety concerns.

The bridge was closed Sunday night after the city received reports of noises coming from the bridge. On Monday, city officials said staff assessed the bridge and found no damage. It is now reopened for pedestrian traffic.

Staff was able to assess the Meridian Bridge and found no damage. The bridge has been reopened for pedestrian traffic. We take public reports concerning safety seriously and the temporary closure gave staff time to evaluate the situation. — City of Yankton (@CityofYankton) August 29, 2022

A popular pedestrian bridge over the Missouri River in Yankton is temporarily closed over safety concerns.

The City of Yankton posted Sunday night that Meridian Bridge is temporarily closed after citizens “reported noises near the bridge” over the weekend.

Officials say no changes or damage to the bridge were observed. However, in the interest of safety, the bridge will be closed until a more detailed engineering evaluation can be made.

Meridian Bridge first opened in 1924, according to the National Park Service, and carried vehicle traffic for U.S. Highway 81 until it was replaced by the Discovery Bridge in 2009. It reopened for recreational use in 2011.

