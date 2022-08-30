‘Clear the Shelters’ effort allowed Siouxland Humane Society to rehome nearly 150 animals

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - NBC Universal Local is teaming up with hundreds of shelters across the country to host Clear the Shelters.

It’s a nationwide effort to get animals adopted throughout the country. The Siouxland Humane Society in Sioux City is part of that effort and has seen a large number of adoptions this month.

In August, 146 animals were re-homed to families searching for their forever pets.

“It tugs at your heartstrings because no animal wants to be sitting in a shelter. Animals just want to be sitting in their forever home. They want to be loved, and with this, with Clear the Shelters, this is just one way to get the word out,” said Kelly Eri, of the Siouxland Humane Society

The push to clear the shelters can hopefully result in many animals finding new homes. Staff at rescue homes and animal shelters work year-round to provide care for the animals until they find a new family.

“And I can’t say thank you enough to our wonderful staff. Because our wonderful staff works day after day and it’s just not August, but wonderful staff of shelters work day after day to find loving homes for the pets that come into shelters,” said Eri.

During the years the Siouxland Humane Society has participated in the Clear the Shelters campaign, they say they have seen an increase in the number of adoptions every August.

