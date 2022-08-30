Despite 11 denials, John Lennon’s killer to appear in parole hearing

Mark David Chapman, the man who shot and killed John Lennon, is up for parole.
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - Mark David Chapman, the man who shot and killed John Lennon, is up for parole.

Officials said he is scheduled for a parole hearing sometime this week, Hawaii News Now reports.

Chapman was convicted more than 40 years ago of killing the famed Beatles member as he entered his luxury New York apartment on Dec. 8, 1980.

He was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison and has been denied parole 11 times.

Chapman was an out-of-work security guard from Hawaii with a history of mental illness.

In 2000, Chapman was eligible for parole the first time. It was denied. He was denied parole again every two years thereafter.

Every two years, Chapman has gone before a parole board to plead his case. And every time, they’ve determined he should not be freed.

The latest denial came in August 2020. He was denied release and given a hold for 24 months.

The Board of Parole now has two weeks to make a decision on whether or not to grant Chapman’s release.

