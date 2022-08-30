East sweeps Heelan to pick up first win of season

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After a state tournament run last season, the Bishop Heelan Crusaders expected more success to come this season.

Sioux City East had other plans, as they walked into Heelan and proceeded to sweep the Crusaders to pick up their first win of the season. East dominated the first set winning, 25-8, Heelan competed in the second and third set but wound up falling in both 25-22. Allowing the Black Raiders to pick up their first win of the season.

