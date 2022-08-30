Iowa Dept. of Public Health and Dept. of Human Services merge into one state agency

Iowa.gov logo
Iowa.gov logo(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, the Iowa Departments of Public Health (IDPH) and Human Services (DHS), announced they were aligning under a new agency brand.

The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) was developed through two years of work on the alignment effort between the former agencies in order to put across their new mission, vision, and guiding principles.

The design elements of the new brand support the focus of the mission and vision and commemorate a new beginning together while invoking trust and stability.

“Team members and partners shaped the direction for these new key elements of our agency by providing diligent, compelling feedback and input. That has been true for all of our alignment work, and this launch is no exception. We are laser-focused on sustaining, growing, and building trust with Iowans, our stakeholders, and our team – our new mission, vision, and brand speak to that promise”, said HHS Director Kelly Garcia.

You can take a look at the new brand here.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pvt. Alyssa Cahoon died in the hospital surrounded by family after she collapsed during...
17-year-old National Guard soldier dies after collapsing during training, officials say
Iowa town asks: Where did we put our time capsule?
Police seen in Leeds chasing a reckless driver.
Police: Report of reckless driving in Leeds ends in arrest
The two-inch steel cylinders can be sold individually or in packs as refills to recharge...
Buying whipped cream chargers will now require ID in New York
The fossil was found in the Missouri River and may be 90 million years old.
Elkhorn man finds possible 90-million-year-old fish fossil in Missouri River

Latest News

Shalee Parker
Authorities charge woman connected to armed robbery on Floyd Blvd
In this edition of Medical Moment, we delve into how psoriasis affects the heart.
Healthbeat 4: Living with psoriasis in the summer months
Dog Walk Forecast: Tucker
Dog Walk Forecast: Tucker
A bit warmer today with a chance of storms
A bit warmer today with a chance of storms
Sioux City North shuts down Sioux City West in crosstown showdown