Iowans can now request absentee ballots for November general election

Starting Tuesday, people in Iowa can submit a request for an absentee ballot for the upcoming midterm election.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Starting Tuesday, people in Iowa can submit a request for an absentee ballot for the upcoming midterm election.

The Secretary of State’s office said county auditors will begin mailing absentee ballots on Oct. 19, which is also the first day Iowans can vote in-person.

“You have multiple options available,” Secretary of State Paul Pate said in a news release. “If you plan to vote by mail, go ahead and send your absentee ballot request form in now. That will make it easier for you and your county auditor when it comes time to cast your ballot.”

Voters can go to the Secretary of State’s website to download a form, then mail it to the county auditor.

U.S. citizens who are outside the country and military members stationed outside the U.S. can request a form by clicking here.

The midterm election is Nov. 8.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a woman in her mid-30s told employees at Casey’s General Store in Cannon Falls,...
Woman abducted by stranger seeks help at convenience store
Two boys, ages 2 and 4, were killed in a mobile home fire in Irvington, Alabama.
Mom saves toddler but loses 2 other kids to house fire
The two-inch steel cylinders can be sold individually or in packs as refills to recharge...
Buying whipped cream chargers will now require ID in New York
Family and friends have identified a man who was killed after a vehicle struck him while he was...
Teacher killed in hit-and-run leaves wife, 10 children behind
Police seen in Leeds chasing a reckless driver.
Police: Report of reckless driving in Leeds ends in arrest

Latest News

After pushback, South Dakota Attorney General’s office modifies abortion amendment language
Anti-abortion groups provided strong pushback on language that said a proposed amendment to the...
South Dakota abortion constitutional amendment explanation changed drastically
FILE - Mar-a-Lago is seen in this file photo. The document is likely to offer at least some new...
FBI: Trump mixed top secret docs with magazines, other items
Admiral Mike Franken (Ret.), left, and Sen. Chuck Grassley, right.
Sen. Grassley, challenger Franken to debate in October