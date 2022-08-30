Ponca, NE man gets 7 years in prison

By KTIV Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) - A federal judge has sentenced a Ponca, Nebraska, man to seven years in prison, for planning to meet with a 15-year-old girl for sex.

Officials say 49-year-old Timothy Daly was convicted of “interstate travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor.”

On Aug. 23, 2021, federal prosecutors say Daly contacted a phone number appearing on an online advertisement, which offered sexual services.

An undercover law enforcement officer responded, posing as a 15-year-old girl. Through text conversations, Daly planned a meeting with the 15-year-old-girl to engage in sexual activities.

Daly was arrested on Aug. 26, 2021, when he traveled to the arranged meeting place.

