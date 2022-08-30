‘Restaurant Week: Lunch Edition’ begins in Downtown Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Bring your appetite because “Restaurant Week: Lunch Edition” is back in Downtown Sioux City

Downtown Partners announced that from Aug. 30 through Sept. 3 a total of 10 participating downtown restaurants will offer a set menu for $10 or less during lunch hours.

The ten locations include:

Pete’s Thai on 5th

Soho Kitchen and Bar

Jitters

Sweet Water Cafe

Fuel American Grill

Rebos

Trattoria Fresco

Brightside

Table 32

Tacos El Guero.

Downtown Partners will offer giveaways for people who take part in Restaurant Week. To enter, follow Downtown Partners on social media, post a photo using #SCRW Lunch 22, and tag Downtown Partners.

Ten winners will be randomly selected to receive a $20 gift card from one of the restaurants.

