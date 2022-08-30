‘Restaurant Week: Lunch Edition’ begins in Downtown Sioux City
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Bring your appetite because “Restaurant Week: Lunch Edition” is back in Downtown Sioux City
Downtown Partners announced that from Aug. 30 through Sept. 3 a total of 10 participating downtown restaurants will offer a set menu for $10 or less during lunch hours.
The ten locations include:
- Pete’s Thai on 5th
- Soho Kitchen and Bar
- Jitters
- Sweet Water Cafe
- Fuel American Grill
- Rebos
- Trattoria Fresco
- Brightside
- Table 32
- Tacos El Guero.
Downtown Partners will offer giveaways for people who take part in Restaurant Week. To enter, follow Downtown Partners on social media, post a photo using #SCRW Lunch 22, and tag Downtown Partners.
Ten winners will be randomly selected to receive a $20 gift card from one of the restaurants.
