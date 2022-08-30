‘Restaurant Week: Lunch Edition’ begins in Downtown Sioux City

By KTIV Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Bring your appetite because “Restaurant Week: Lunch Edition” is back in Downtown Sioux City

Downtown Partners announced that from Aug. 30 through Sept. 3 a total of 10 participating downtown restaurants will offer a set menu for $10 or less during lunch hours.

The ten locations include:

  • Pete’s Thai on 5th
  • Soho Kitchen and Bar
  • Jitters
  • Sweet Water Cafe
  • Fuel American Grill
  • Rebos
  • Trattoria Fresco
  • Brightside
  • Table 32
  • Tacos El Guero.

Downtown Partners will offer giveaways for people who take part in Restaurant Week. To enter, follow Downtown Partners on social media, post a photo using #SCRW Lunch 22, and tag Downtown Partners.

Ten winners will be randomly selected to receive a $20 gift card from one of the restaurants.

