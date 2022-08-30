South Dakota officials announce 2022-23 school meal assistance program guidelines

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For the first time in several years, families seeking free or reduced-price meals at South Dakota schools must apply for the program.

Education officials say this is a change from the past few years when school districts could serve free meals to all students due to COVID-19. Instead, families will do what they did before the pandemic. Schools will take applications and use family income to qualify students for free, reduced-price, or paid meals.

The South Dakota Department of Education on Tuesday announced income eligibility guidelines for the National School Lunch, School Breakfast, Special Milk, and Child and Adult Care Food Program. The full eligibility chart is posted below.

More details about the program are available on the state’s website. Families can also contact their local school or agencies for more details.

Income guidelines for South Dakota's free or reduced-price school meal program for 2022-23. (South Dakota Dept. of Education)

