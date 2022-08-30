SportsFource Rewind returns

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - With the return of SportsFource Extra comes the return of the SportsFource Rewind.

Let’s go ahead and take a look at some of Friday’s best plays.

Kickoff the rewind in Vermillion where Dakota Valley’s Ethan Anema rolls out and connects with Trae Piel on the seam route for the score.

Into Rock Rapids, BHRV punts and Central Lyon George Little Rock’s Graham Eben proceeds to do his best Desean Jackson impression finding space and taking it to the house as the Lions took the win.

Into Sioux City, look at Dalyn Tope rising through the air and picking this pass off before taking it deep into crusader territory.

Over to Moville where Woodbury Central’s Drew Kluender sends this beauty to Eric McGill in the back corner of the end zone. Wildcats would pick up the highlight and the win.

Into Nebraska where we got a tip drill and Carson Arens comes up with it he’d take the Trojans into the red zone before being brought down setting Cedar Catholic up with good field position.

Back to the Dakota Dome and Vermillion’s Trillion Sorrell makes a catch worth millions here, but Dakota Valley would get the win 15-3.

Across the border again this time Cedar Catholic’s, Andrew Jones slings the long ball to Grant Arens for the touchdown Trojans get the win in this one 50-8.

Over to Hawarden and look at this throw from - right into Brady Lynotts bread basket for the score Falcons top HMS 38-18.

Wrap it up back in Sioux City where Cole Ritchie fires to Logan Dolphin whose behind the defense and he finds the end zone East wins 35-3 and that’s your SportsFource Rewind.

