Starting off cool & nice this morning

Good morning and happy Tuesday, Siouxland! Currently, we are sitting in the 50s and even upper 40s across the region this morning with clear conditions and a wind from the northwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour!(KTIV)
By Jacob Howard
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 4:55 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Tuesday, Siouxland! Currently, we are sitting in the 50s and even upper 40s across the region this morning with clear conditions and a wind from the northwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour!

For today, it’s going to be a gorgeous day with highs in the 80s throughout Siouxland while our winds stay from the northwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour with plenty of sunshine to go around! On top of the nice weather, our humidity will be really low today, meaning it won’t be hot out, but that changes later this week.

Tonight, our overnight lows will stay in the 50s across Siouxland with our wind shifting from the northwest to the north northwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour with clear skies!

Tomorrow is going to be another nice day, but a bit warmer with our highs climbing into the upper 80s to low 90s throughout the region with another day of sunny skies and low humidity. The wind will start to shift from the north northwest to the south at 5 to 10 miles per hour, allowing humidity to start to climb back up.

The rest of the week we will see our humidity and highs start to increase.

I’ll have more details in my full forecast on News 4 today!

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

