Sunny & nice today, but hotter days are ahead

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good afternoon, Siouxland! Currently, we are sitting in the 70s and even lower 80s across the region this afternoon with sunny skies and a wind from the northwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour!

For today, it’s going to be gorgeous with highs in the 80s throughout Siouxland while our winds stay from the northwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour with plenty of sunshine to go around! On top of the nice weather, our humidity will be really low today, meaning it won’t be hot out, but that changes later this week.

Tonight, our overnight lows will stay in the 50s across Siouxland with our wind shifting from the northwest to the north northwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour with clear skies!

Tomorrow is going to be another nice day, but a bit warmer with our highs climbing into the upper 80s to low 90s throughout the region with another day of sunny skies and low humidity. The wind will start to shift from the north northwest to the south at 5 to 10 miles per hour, allowing humidity to start to climb back up.

The rest of the week we will see our humidity and highs start to increase.

