Warmth returns along with a storm chance for western Siouxland

Storm Team 4 Future Track
By Ron Demers
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was a cooler than usual morning start with a lot of our lows getting down to around 50 degrees.

However, warmer weather is about to return.

The northerly wind that brought us these cooler conditions will be switching to a very light southerly breeze tonight and lows will be about 5 to 10 degrees warmer than Tuesday morning in the upper 50s.

That south wind will give us some pretty good warming during the day on Wednesday with highs getting close to 90 degrees with plenty of sunshine.

Toward Wednesday evening, far southwestern Siouxland could see a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm creep into the forecast although the more widespread activity will be central Nebraska.

The rest of Siouxland will see a few of the clouds from those storms Wednesday night with lows warmer again in the low 60s.

We should go right back to mostly sunny skies Thursday and we’ll be not just warm, but more humid as well with highs again near 90 degrees.

We’ll keep that warm trend going on Friday with highs still near 90 under mostly sunny skies.

Will the holiday weekend be bringing us any cooling?

I’ll have a complete look at your 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

