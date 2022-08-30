Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center delayed

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Woodbury County’s new Law Enforcement Center will now open by the end of next summer... after a months-long delay caused by rising costs and supply chain troubles.

The project is over budget by about $14 million but that extra expense is being covered by federal COVID-19 relief funds. And, officials say the LEC will be worth the wait, housing over 400 pre-trial detainees and inmates, possibly even generating revenue if the federal government leases some of those jail cells.

Officials say the delay in construction was caused in large part because of supply chain issues and a rising cost of almost all the materials used to build the complex.

“Some of those things slow us down and get in our way. But as of right now, we’re looking at approximately one year from right now for completion,” said Ron Wieck, chairman of the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Authority.

The complex will also house the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Department which will move from its downtown location. The county attorney will also have an office, as will the city attorney.

Right now, officials say the complex is not in need of further funding.

“And so that has been a process, but it all has to be done and done correctly. And so the great part about this is that is all pretty much in place. And so now we’re going to see that building. Start up if you will,” said Ron Wieck.

Right now, construction crews are focusing on the core of the main jail building, and one of the corners for the sheriff’s department offices.

One interesting note: As the foundational pieces go in, the actual jail cells themselves have already been built and are waiting in Georgia. Eventually, they’ll be shipped here and installed.

