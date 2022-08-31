4 injured in Clay County, IA accident

By KTIV Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROYAL, Iowa (KTIV) - Four people were hurt in an accident in rural Clay County, Iowa, Tuesday morning.

It happened at the intersection of 400th Street and 160th Avenue near Royal shortly before 8 a.m.

The driver of a passenger car was driving north on 160th Avenue. As the car reached 400th Street, investigators say it failed to stop at the stop sign. The car then collided with an SUV.

The driver of the car, a 16-year-old female, sought medical attention for her injuries. The driver of the SUV, 34-year-old Jean Marie Steen, and two children inside the SUV were taken to a hospital in Spencer for their injuries.

