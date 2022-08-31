50-year blast to the past after Sheldon, IA researches to find exact location of time capsule

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Towns all across Siouxland enjoy celebrating their history.

One northwest Iowa town is preparing to celebrate its 150th birthday.

A part of the festivities in Sheldon this year is a time capsule, but there was some question about the time capsule’s exact location.

Residents of Sheldon, Iowa can now breathe a sigh of relief, as their missing time capsule has been found. In fact, city officials knew it was under this plaque right here the whole time, so it was never missing in the first place.

As part of the city’s centennial celebration, 50 years ago, city leaders buried a time capsule near the Veterans Memorial.

The time has come to uproot the capsule for the celebration of the city’s 150th birthday, but the city was unsure exactly where the capsule was buried.

“We didn’t have the exact details of how big exact placement, whether it was in front of the plaque or behind the plaque that stated where it was, and since the plaque is covered in concrete or surrounded with concrete, we did not want to create a mess in front of our huge celebration days weekend that we have going on in Sheldon this weekend,” said Ashley Nordahl, Sheldon Chamber Director.

To find the exact location of the time capsule, city leaders had to do some research at the local library. There were multiple articles that said the time capsule would be placed directly below the plaque. They began work shortly after to retrieve the capsule, and are eager to open it up and take in the history.

“We’re waiting, we’re going to unveil all of the contents on Friday, Friday morning we’re having a Friday coffee here in the park,” said Nordahl. “We’re inviting the public to come and join us and take a look at everything that was in the time capsule, as well as have some birthday cake and coffee to celebrate Sheldon’s 150th.”

The history preserved inside the capsule includes pictures of the centennial celebration from 50 years ago, and possibly a program of events from the centennial celebration.

The capsule is expected to be opened Friday morning during Sheldon’s celebration.

