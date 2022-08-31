Around Siouxland: Grand Meadow Heritage Center 46th Annual Heritage Days Festival

By KTIV Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WASHTA, Iowa (KTIV) - The Grand Meadow Heritage Center is hosting an event to celebrate the history of rural Iowa.

The Annual Heritage Days Festival is an event to let people learn about rural history from the past up to now. People can enjoy exhibits of old farm equipment, walk through a car show and enjoy some delicious food.

The Grand Meadow Heritage Center 46th Annual Heritage Days Festival takes place Sat. September 10 and Sun. September 11 at the Heritage Center in Washta, Iowa.

For any additional information, you can visit the Heritage Days Festival Facebook page here.

