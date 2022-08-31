Around Siouxland: June E. Nylen Cancer Center 2022 Pink Ribbon Golf Classic

By KTIV Staff
Updated: 43 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Play in a golf tournament to raise money in the fight against cancer.

The Pink Ribbon Golf Classic is a chance to raise money for the June E. Nylen Cancer Center. The proceeds from this event will go to the Cancer Center will go to a new PET scanner.

The June E. Nylen Cancer Center 23rd Annual Pink Ribbon Golf Classic takes place Friday September 9 at Green Valley Golf Course in Sioux City, Iowa.

For any additional information, you can visit their website here.

