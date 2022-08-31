Around Siouxland: Sioux City Art Center ArtSplash

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Take the time to enjoy some beautiful art with the whole family.

ArtSplash is back to give people the chance to enjoy visual and performing arts in Siouxland. You can view all of the amazing artwork, listen to some music, and let the kids have fun making their own art.

Sioux City Art Center ArtSplash will take place Sat. September 3 and Sun. September 4 at the Art Center in downtown Sioux City.

For any additional information, you can visit the ArtSplash website here or you can visit the Sioux City Art Center’s Facebook page here.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.