Authorities charge woman connected to armed robbery on Floyd Blvd

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A woman who was allegedly the driver for a robbery at a Sioux City gas station has been arrested.

According to court documents, 25-year-old Shalee Parker of Sioux City is charged with first-degree robbery, prohibited transfer of ownership of a pistol or revolver, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Documents allege Parker knew Asa Starr, the man facing charges for an armed robbery at the Select Mart on Floyd Blvd. Parker was reportedly living with Starr and both were convicted felons. Parker allegedly gave Starr a handgun for letting her live with him.

On June 27, Parker and Starr pulled up to Select Mart. When Starr saw a woman at the gas pumps he allegedly looked to Parker and said “looks sweet” and “sweet lick.” Court documents claim Parker knew this meant he was talking about robbing the woman. Parker also knew that Starr had the gun on him.

When Starr got out of the car, he allegedly approached the victim, took out the gun and demanded her money. Documents state there was a brief struggle but the woman eventually complied.

Documents go on to say Starr got back into the car and told Parker to drive. The car then left the area.

Starr was eventually found in mid-July and taken into custody. He has already pleaded not guilty to the robbery.

Parker was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on Aug. 31. Her bond has been set at $25,000.

