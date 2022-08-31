A bit warmer today with a chance to see some storms

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Wednesday, Siouxland! We are currently seeing temperatures in the 50s and low 60s across the region with a calm wind from the northwest and mostly clear skies. This makes it a perfect morning to enjoy your coffee outside.

Today, we will see our highs get a bit warmer. We are expecting temperatures in the low 90s to upper 80s across Siouxland, with sunny skies for the majority of the day and winds from the south-southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Later this afternoon into the early evening hours today, we have a chance to see some severe weather. Parts of Siouxland are under a Marginal Risk of seeing some severe weather, with the main risk being hail and wind, and the possibility of a quick spin up tornado. This threat is west of I-29 in Nebraska. If anything changes with the forecast, we will update you guys.

Tonight, we will see those storms move through the region but dissipate once the sun goes down. It will be partly cloudy overnight and our lows will be in the 60s with wind from the east southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Tomorrow will be the hottest day of the week with temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 90s with our wind from the south at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

We do have another chance to possibly see some more storms Friday night as a cold front moves through!

