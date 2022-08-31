‘Camp Courage’ helps children struggling with the lost of loved ones

Children and counselors participate in Camp Courage
Children and counselors participate in Camp Courage(Hospice of Siouxland)
By Matt Hoffmann
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - If you know a child who has lost a loved one, there’s still time to sign up for this year’s “Camp Courage.”

The camp is free and connects middle and high school-aged children, with others who also lost someone they love.

Siouxland Hospice runs the camp, which will be held this year on Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the “Special Troopers Adaptive Riding School.”

Children will be able to use equine therapy and other activities to connect with their emotions.

“We really want to help the kids that show up, really give them some tools to put in their toolbox to really help them work through their grief in a very healthy way,” said Kim Wilson, the marketing manager for Hospice of Siouxland.

To learn how to sign up for Camp Courage, follow this link.

