Chargers notch a shutout win over the MidAmerica Nazarene Pioneers in soccer home opener

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The college women’s soccer season is under way with most of the first games of the season happening this past weekend.

Briar Cliff returns home Wednesday afternoon to host the MidAmerica Nazarene Pioneers. The Chargers lost their first game of the season but are feeling good being back at home.

In the first half, Pioneers Giovanna Castro attempts a shot but keeper Ruby Campa throws herself in front for the save.

Chargers take off on the breakaway, its a high kick up to the net and Taylor Alkire boots one that’s just a little too high.

Chargers would keep getting those good looks. The ball bounces off a Pioneer and Sydney Robbins goes for it, but Pioneers keeper Marcelle Thedinga is right there for a big save.

Briar Cliff gets it going up field again and Mady Soumare goes for the open look and its a goal for the Chargers, also Soumare’s first goal of the season.

Briar Cliff walks away with a 2-0 win.

