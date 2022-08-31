Chargers notch a shutout win over the MidAmerica Nazarene Pioneers in soccer home opener

By Amber Salas
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The college women’s soccer season is under way with most of the first games of the season happening this past weekend.

Briar Cliff returns home Wednesday afternoon to host the MidAmerica Nazarene Pioneers. The Chargers lost their first game of the season but are feeling good being back at home.

In the first half, Pioneers Giovanna Castro attempts a shot but keeper Ruby Campa throws herself in front for the save.

Chargers take off on the breakaway, its a high kick up to the net and Taylor Alkire boots one that’s just a little too high.

Chargers would keep getting those good looks. The ball bounces off a Pioneer and Sydney Robbins goes for it, but Pioneers keeper Marcelle Thedinga is right there for a big save.

Briar Cliff gets it going up field again and Mady Soumare goes for the open look and its a goal for the Chargers, also Soumare’s first goal of the season.

Briar Cliff walks away with a 2-0 win.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people were found shot and killed in a field in Towner County, North Dakota.
4 people found shot dead in North Dakota wheat field
Pvt. Alyssa Cahoon died in the hospital surrounded by family after she collapsed during...
17-year-old National Guard soldier dies after collapsing during training, officials say
Shalee Parker
Authorities charge woman connected to armed robbery on Floyd Blvd
Iowa town asks: Where did we put our time capsule?
File photo of ambulance response.
Sheriff: 5 people injured after building collapse in Cherokee County, IA

Latest News

Miguel Sierra runs back to the dugout after getting an out for the Explorers.
Explorers take game one against RedHawks as the playoff race continues
Sioux City North gathers for a huddle during a timeout.
Sioux City North shuts down Sioux City West in crosstown showdown
A look at some of the top plays in this week's SportsFource Rewind
SportsFource Rewind returns
Sioux City East celebrates after picking up a point against Bishop Heelan.
East sweeps Heelan to pick up first win of season