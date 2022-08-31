Explorers take game one against RedHawks as the playoff race continues

By Amber Salas
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 11:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Explorers started game one of the final seven games of the regular season Tuesday night as they hosted the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks.

They must win their next 2 out of 3 games to even be considered for the final playoff spot. They also need the Lincoln Saltdogs to lose their next 2 out of 3 games.

In the top of 5th, the RedHawks go for the steal , and Miguel Sierra jumps up and just misses the ball. Leobaldo Pina keeps it going and makes it safe to third.

This one was strong defensive battle both ways, Nick Novak gets a hit but Danny Amaral helps get the out.

To the top of the 6th, the RedHawks go for the steal again as Peter Maris makes the dash but Miguel Sierra is there for the out.

The X’s stay strong to walk away with a 2-0 win.

