Retiring Sioux County Sheriff celebrates decades of service

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - After 18 years, the sheriff of Sioux County, Iowa is hanging up his badge.

Sheriff Dan Altena is officially retiring on Aug. 31, ending a 43-year career in law enforcement. But he isn’t stepping out of the public service arena just yet. With two years left on his term, he’s leaving now in order to run for the Sioux County Board of Supervisors, in November.

“I wasn’t going to retire in the middle,” said Altena. ”I was going to finish my term to 2024. But then the county board did redistricting of our supervisor districts because of population issues and that kind of thing. And the district I live in, which is Sioux Center, became a sole district and the person who was in that district no longer was leaving it open.

Close friends, colleagues and many others turned out for the celebration, including retired Plymouth County Sheriff Mike Van Otterloo.

“My advice to Dan is ‘enjoy it,’” said Van Otterloo. “He’s moving into a board of supervisors seat and I think he’ll see that transition go as smoothly as I have and we’ve talked about it.

Altena and his wife Sandy have been married practically his entire time in law enforcement, more than 40 years. And she says she’s ready to stop worrying every time he goes out on an emergency call.

The new sheriff hasn’t been officially appointed by Sioux County Supervisors. That decision will be made on Sept. 1 in a special board meeting.

