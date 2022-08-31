Sheriff: 5 people injured after building collapse in Cherokee County, IA

By KTIV Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022
LARRABEE, Iowa (KTIV) - Multiple people were taken to the hospital Tuesday after a building collapse in a small northwest Iowa town.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office says on Aug. 30 they got a report of a structure collapsing in Larrabee.

According to the sheriff’s office, a building that was being constructed collapsed while the construction crew was working on it.

Five people were injured. One was transported to the hospital by helicopter with severe injuries, one was transported by ambulance with minor injuries and the other three were transported by private vehicles for minor injuries.

The names of the victims are not being released at this time.

